A fire erupted this early evening (August 14) near Hamilton Hill, according to the BC Wildfire Service online map.

The three hectare-sized wildfire was reported discovered at 6:55 p.m. and has been reported as out of control.

As of now, it is suspected that the wildfire “started by humans or human activity,” according to BC Wildfire.

According to reports on social media, Merritt Fire Department crews are on scene and working to control the fire from spreading and prevent further damage. The online reports also say there are three helicopters responding along with airtankers.

The efforts of both ground and aerial crews are crucial in combating the wildfire and minimizing its impact on those around and at the visitor centre.

The Herald has contacted the fire department for more information on the wildfire.