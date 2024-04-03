UPDATE — 1 p.m., April 3

According to BC Wildfire Service, the size of the fire is estimated to be 3.29 hectares.

It continues to spread and it is not responding to suppression efforts.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE — 8 a.m., April 3

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting a wildfire near Petit Creek, approximately 17 kilometres west of Merritt.

The fire, which was discovered yesterday, April 2, continues to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts. It is estimated at this time to be 0.1 hectares.

Although the cause has not been definitely determined, it is suspected to be human caused.

There are current no evacuation orders or alerts associated yet with this incident.