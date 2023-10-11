A man has been arrested after a search warrant on a rural property in Merritt turned up over 500 marijuana plants as well as approximately 1,000 seedings.

On Oct. 5, the Merritt RCMP General Investigation Section was supported by frontline and B.C. Highway Patrol officers in raiding the property on Panorama Drive.

The man, who was later released, is facing charges in relation to the cultivation of cannabis in a dwelling under the Cannabis Act.

The charges are pending an inquiry by the Federal Prosecution Service.