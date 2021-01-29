Overall criminal occurrences in Merritt were down 20% in 2020 compared to 2019, the largest per capita drop within the entire RCMP Southeast District.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey released a report on Friday afternoon that indicated a 13% decline in reported assaults between the two years. 145 were reported in 2020, while 2019 saw 167 assault cases.

Commercial break and enters were also down 4% in 2020. The police saw a 21% decrease in break-ins to homes, having responded to 29 residential break and enters in 2020, compared to 37 during 2019.

Property crime in Merritt dropped a whopping 30%, having fallen from 1,207 reports in 2019 to 841 occurrences in 2020.

Weapon and drug trafficking charges, however, rose steadily in the one-year period, something that O’Donaghey said is “a testament to the pro-active enforcement and targeted interdiction being carried out by the Merritt RCMP front line and specialized RCMP support units.”

Weapon charges rose from 26 up to 39, while drug trafficking charges went from 11 up to 43.

O’Donaghey added that the reductions in the region may be largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw more residents staying at home.

Staff Sergeant Major Steph Drouin also provided his own statement about the drop in crime rates.

“I’m very pleased with how our front line officers, support units and detachment staff have adapted seamlessly, despite the new challenged posed by a global pandemic, to continue to deliver a high quality of policing service to the community and surrounding areas. This information is intended to create better awareness and understanding of the incidence of crime in our community, and help enable community engagement and further promote crime prevention.”

Since it is early in 2021, O’Donaghey admitted that these numbers are subject to change when the Statistics Canada report is finalized later this year, though they believe these to be very accurate.