Merritt residents once again went without access to an emergency room locally for the night.

Interior Health announced in an email late Thursday (September 7) that Merritt’s emergency room would be temporarily closed from 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 to 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The Herald shared this on our social media channels as our website was down at the time.

IHA said in the release the diversion in service was due to limited staffing availability.

While inpatient services continued at the hospital during this time, emergency services were unavailable, and the health authority said patients could access care at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital.

IHA added that those in need of life-threatening emergency care, such as chest pains, difficulty breathing, and severe bleeding, should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available facility.

Those unsure whether or not a trip to the ER is warranted should call 8-1-1 to speak with HealthLinkBC for non-emergency health information.