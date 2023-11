Winter is almost upon us, and so is the Christmas season of giving.

The annual Operation Christmas Child shoebox campaign, run by Samaritan’s Purse, returns to Merritt from Nov. 13-19.

Residents are asked to pack shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items, plus personal notes and photos, to be delivered to children in need around the world. They can be dropped off at Nicola Valley Evangelical Free Church at 1950 Maxwell Avenue.