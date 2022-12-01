The Merritt Secondary School (MSS) girls senior volleyball team has been practicing twice a week all year. On the weekend of November 18, the team competed in the Okanagan qualifiers in Vernon, B.C. The girls had to compete with some of the best teams in the Okanagan region, including Kalamalka Secondary School and Kelowna Christian School.

The Panthers managed to take away the win from the weekend beating Princess Margaret Secondary School in two sets.

“The team played well and were competitive. I am confident now that we are getting healthy we will be competitive at provincials.” said Senior Girls Volleyball Coach Dave Finch.

When captain Kendra Marklund was asked if she was excited about the upcoming provincials she responded, “our team is very excited to have this opportunity in our home town. After competing in multiple games at the Okanagan Championships and seeing what our competition is like, we are all rested up and ready to work as a team to end our season in the best way possible!”

On December 1 to 3 the Merritt will be hosting Senior Girls AA Volleyball Provincials. Teams from all over BC will come to Merritt to compete and gain new experiences that will last a lifetime. There is a $10 entry fee for a weekend pass to all provincial games, children under 12 years old are free. Games will be at MSS, Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT), and the old Coquihalla Middle School (CMS) gyms throughout the weekend. Come support the Panthers as they compete against the best in BC!