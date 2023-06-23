The Merritt Secondary School (MSS) Panthers golf team recently returned from its second consecutive provincial tournament appearance, landing in the top ten and bringing pride to the community.

The Panthers competed at the BC School Sports golf provincials from June 5 to 7 in Shawnigan Lake on Vancouver Island, joining 13 other teams for three days of golf action. The five man team shot a 716 over the three days, landing a solid eighth place considering their young team and level of competition.

“We had a few player that were new to the actual competition format this year, and we focus a lot on on the younger students, because we actually had three grade nines and two grade twelves, and they’re competing in a senior category,” noted Allyson Paxton, and MSS teacher who coaches the team along with Dave Finch.

“These grade nines really get quite the experience, and for them its a learning experience for sure. We saw drastic changes from their first [ever] round of competition to the provincials, so we were really impressed with the grade nines and their ability to overcome the nerves and everything.”

This year’s golf team was made up of five players, including Cooper Harrington, Lucas Schmid, Will Hubbard, Nathan van Rensburg, and Andrew Denton.

Paxton added that this year’s and previous provincials appearances, along with strong hometown players turned pro like Roger Sloan, show that Merritt can have success when it comes to golf. Multiple sponsors cheer on the Panthers golf team, including the Merritt Golf and Country Club, who Paxton said have been invaluable in their support.

“This is the second year in a row that the MSS golf team has made it to provincials, so we’re really excited,” said Paxton.

“It’s more than just the game and how well they do, it’s how incredible these students are, and what they do for our city when they travel.”