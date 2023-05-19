The Merritt Panthers ultimate frisbee team is doing very well in all of their games so far this year.

After a change in events following their original withdrawal, Westsyde Secondary took back their forfeit and played Merritt on May 11th. The Panthers took victory over Westsyde with a score of 10-8. This resulted in Merritt winning the West Zone Championship title two years in a row.

Merritt then proceeded to move onto the Okanagan Championship in Summerland on May 12th. There, the team competed in two games against very challenging teams. The first game the Panthers played was against Oliver Secondary School. The Panthers managed to win 10-8 after a hard matchup. In their second game the team knew that this was for the win so the pressure was serious. Merritt managed to come out on top, beating Pleasant Valley Secondary School 10-6.

“The pressure and heat brought on at Okanagans provided the extra push for some of our newer and younger athletes to step forward and show skills they’ve developed over the season. Both myself and my assistant coach Jayden Etchart, we’re pleased with our results but also how the team has grown over the season,” said ultimate frisbee coach Taylor Larter.

This resulted in Merritt winning the Okanagan Championship title for the second year in a row. The Merritt team is headed to provincials in Surrey on May 25th and 26th.

“Looking forward to provincials next week, we are optimistic on our chances of returning to the champions pool but are mainly excited for the opportunity to have our stellar team of athletes represent MSS at the provincial level” added Larter. “Let’s wish our panthers luck and hope they can bring home another championship title.”