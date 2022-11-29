As the 2022 volleyball season is set to end with the provincials in Merritt on December 1-3, Senior Girls Volleyball Coach Dave Finch reflects proudly on the season.

Finch became a coach when he moved to Merritt over two decades ago, in hopes of becoming involved with the community of Merritt. Originally, Finch was a teacher at Coquihalla Middle School and sought to become an active member of the school community. After coaching different sports throughout the years, Finch has found his passion for coaching with the Senior Girls Volleyball team. After coaching volleyball for the past two years, Finch is especially excited about this season.

“This team is a lot of fun, and for the most part doesn’t give me too much grief. They listen, and give one hundred percent on the court, and these habits have made for an awesome year,” Finch responded.

This is Finch’s first team to play at provincials and he is hoping the team will be able to take home a top ten finish. As a coach, Finch focuses less on yelling and more on getting the basics of the sport down, and growing as a team.

Finch is looking forward to coaching next season but is also looking forward to finding more coaches who are just as invested as he is in coaching this awesome sport. For next year, Finch hopes to continue working on his coaching skills while working with the next group of volleyball players in more practices, games, and the odd tournament as well.