Grade 11 setter Rae Bassett has been playing volleyball for six years in Merritt. What started as an elementary school game is now Bassett’s favorite sport, where she represents the Merritt Secondary Schools (MSS) Panthers Senior Girls team, wearing the #3 jersey.

Bassett is part of the starting lineup in nearly every game, despite being a younger member of the team. She recalls her favourite memory in the sport to be a recent game played in Merritt, on November 8th, where they faced off against Westsyde for the West Zone champion title. An intense game ended as Rae scored the game winning point with a fantastic serve.

Number three contributes amazing sets and consistent serves every game. “The best part about volleyball is after every single point, win or lose, the team huddles to congratulate or support each other on the court,” Rae stated, thinking of her favorite part in the sport.

Arguably the best cheerleader on the team, graduating student River Anderson reflects on her 5 years of volleyball playing with gratitude and joy.

Anderson represents the Panthers as a consistent setter, wearing the #8 on her jersey proudly. River’s best volleyball memories consist of time spent at tournaments outside of town.

Another awesome part of volleyball that River recalls is meeting people from other teams that eventually leads to new friends.

Number eight loves cheering on her teammates from on the court and on the bench, and is always the first to help her team. That is what River stated she loves most about volleyball; being proud of her team’s successes and great plays.

Bassett is looking forward to the rest of the season and coming back as a senior next year, while Anderson is looking forward to finishing off her final volleyball season with the Panthers.