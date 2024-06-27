Phase two of construction at Smith Pioneer Park in Lower Nicola is set to begin as early as the first week of July 2024, Thompson-Nicola Regional District announces.

In the release, TNRD says the park will be open during construction, but park users are asked to avoid areas where crews are working.

“Phase two of the Smith Pioneer Park improvement project will include constructing a half-court basketball court, adding fitness equipment, and adding a children’s zipline,” the release reads. “This work is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.”

“We’re looking forward to this work which will continue to make this community park even better in Lower Nicola,” said Jo Kang, Community Services Coordinator. “Additions being made to Smith Pioneer Park this summer will add even more activities for kids, seniors, and families, and continue to improve accessibility for park users.”

Improvements that have been made at Smith Pioneer Park since 2022 include building a new bandshell, adding new playground surfacing, building new picnic shelters, painting pickleball lines at the tennis courts, and other minor improvements.

The Smith Pioneer Park Improvement Project has been fully grant funded through the Canada Community Building Fund.