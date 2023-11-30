The annual Country Christmas parade came through downtown Merritt on Nov. 24. Find a list of float winners below.

Photos by Laisa Conde

Best Overall: 

Carrie Ware & Co. 

     Runner up: Upper Nicola Band 

 

Most Original: 

Nicola Valley Search and Rescue 

     Runner up: Fountain Tire 

 

Most Enthusiastic: 

Lower Nicola Indian Band School Gr. 4/5 

     Runner up: Baek’s Taekwondo 

 

Best Lights:

Norgaard’s Ready Mix 

     Runner up: Mar-King Vac Truck Services 

Best Community club/organization/team: 

Gillis House

     Runner up: Merritt Stock Car Association 

 

Best Youth group/team/organization:

MSS Trades 

    Runner up: NVIT 

 

Best Service club or not for profit: 

Crossroads Community Church

   Runner up: Coldwater Caregiver’s Group 

 

Best Government agency/organization: 

Ministry of Forests

  Runner up: City of Merritt – Mayor 

 

Best Small Business: 

JJs Towing 

  Runner up: Home Hardware

 

Best Large Business: 

Mario’s Towing 

  Runner up: YRB