The annual Country Christmas parade came through downtown Merritt on Nov. 24. Find a list of float winners below.
Photos by Laisa Conde
Best Overall:
Carrie Ware & Co.
Runner up: Upper Nicola Band
Most Original:
Nicola Valley Search and Rescue
Runner up: Fountain Tire
Most Enthusiastic:
Lower Nicola Indian Band School Gr. 4/5
Runner up: Baek’s Taekwondo
Best Lights:
Norgaard’s Ready Mix
Runner up: Mar-King Vac Truck Services
Best Community club/organization/team:
Gillis House
Runner up: Merritt Stock Car Association
Best Youth group/team/organization:
MSS Trades
Runner up: NVIT
Best Service club or not for profit:
Crossroads Community Church
Runner up: Coldwater Caregiver’s Group
Best Government agency/organization:
Ministry of Forests
Runner up: City of Merritt – Mayor
Best Small Business:
JJs Towing
Runner up: Home Hardware
Best Large Business:
Mario’s Towing
Runner up: YRB