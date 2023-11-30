The annual Country Christmas parade came through downtown Merritt on Nov. 24. Find a list of float winners below.

Photos by Laisa Conde

Best Overall:

Carrie Ware & Co.

Runner up: Upper Nicola Band

Most Original:

Nicola Valley Search and Rescue

Runner up: Fountain Tire

Most Enthusiastic:

Lower Nicola Indian Band School Gr. 4/5

Runner up: Baek’s Taekwondo

Best Lights:

Norgaard’s Ready Mix

Runner up: Mar-King Vac Truck Services

Best Community club/organization/team:

Gillis House

Runner up: Merritt Stock Car Association

Best Youth group/team/organization:

MSS Trades

Runner up: NVIT

Best Service club or not for profit:

Crossroads Community Church

Runner up: Coldwater Caregiver’s Group

Best Government agency/organization:

Ministry of Forests

Runner up: City of Merritt – Mayor

Best Small Business:

JJs Towing

Runner up: Home Hardware

Best Large Business:

Mario’s Towing

Runner up: YRB