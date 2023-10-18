Interior Community Services is making sure that those less fortunate stay warm and dry this coming winter.

ICS Merritt is hosting the first annual Chilli & Coats on Oct. 27, at Spirit Square from 11a.m.-2p.m.

Along with a hot cup of chilli, coats, gloves, toques and scarves will be handed out free of charge.

ICS will also be collecting warm wear from the community, for all ages.

Any leftover clothing at the end of the event will be donated to the Nicola Valley Food Bank or the cold weather shelter.