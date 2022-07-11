Editor,

By now most people have heard of pickleball, the fastest growing sport in Canada. It is a fun cross of tennis, ping pong and badminton. It is played with a paddle and a perforated plastic ball on a court the same size of a badminton court. The fun game is a very accessible and social sport, providing great exercise and appeals to all ages.

You can play short games, easily sneaking in the 30 minutes of daily recommended exercise. Just playing a fun 10 minute game will give you the same amount of exercise as a 75 minute walk.

Pickleball helps with balance, agility, reflexes and eye-hand coordination with no excessive strain on your body and can help reduce stress and blood pressure. Not only that, it is an inherently social activity, building your social circle and improving overall mental health. Its accessibility, simple rules and its friendly competition are what will have you coming back for more.

Playing times in Merritt are flexible and membership is very low and reasonable. Pickleball is played year round, either in or outdoors. Right now in the summer, play times are but not limited to Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:30-11 am and Tuesday and Thursday 6-8pm. Whether you are a beginner who just wants to learn a new sport and have fun or a seasoned player, come see what pickleball is all about at the new courts and club house behind The Desert Inn off of Merritt Ave. A friendlier group of people you will not find, everyone helping you learn and improve your game.

Oh, and just a fun FYI, we do not participate in the nude pickleball that is now taking place in some areas of North America.

Sharon Courtepatte

Merritt, BC