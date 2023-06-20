by Kerstin Auer —

The Community Policing Office (CPO) in downtown Merritt offers a range of programs encouraging the community to get actively involved in crime prevention and crime reduction. Programs such as Speed Watch and Block Watch are available, as well as training for volunteers. It’s easy to get involved in keeping your community safe, and one program that has lowered the threshold even more since its inception in Merritt last year is Coffee with a Cop.

June 14 saw the first special edition of Coffee with a Cop, as the program made an appearance in Spirit Square outside the CPO, under the name Pizza with a Cop. Rather than building relationships one cup at a time, it was one slice at a time during this well-attended event. RCMP Constable Blake Chursinoff, who runs the CPO together with Community Policing Coordinator Marlene Jones, told the Herald that the change was suggested by Jones after several requests from community members.

“We’ve been doing coffee with a cop now for almost a year. Throughout the year we have had people who want to come and attend an event like this but due to timing on a Wednesday morning they can’t either due to work or life circumstance. So a lot of people had suggested over the last year to try, if it was possible to do, over a lunch hour,” said Chursinoff.

Pizza with a Cop was a success, and both morning and lunch hour events are in the future. After almost one year of connecting with the community over coffee or pizza, Chursinoff said it’s been a rewarding experience for him personally.

“There are a few people who have been coming regularly every month and I have gotten to know them and they are more than just regular strangers out on the street; they are people that I know their first name and it’s been really good.”

Coffee with a Cop has its origins in California, where it was launched in 2011 to improve trust and build relationships between the community and the police force. It spread to Canada in 2014 and has since expanded around the world, according to the website coffeewithacop.com. Good relationships and trust are a win in any community, and Merritt is no exception. The program has opened new channels of communication, and Chursinoff noted that most of the conversation revolves around policing work, public service, and simply connecting with each other, rather than neighborhood gripes and criticism of the police force.

The benefits of the program are mutual, for the community as well as the members of the local RCMP detachment. It’s a way to connect and focus on similarities rather than differences.

“It’s broken down that barrier that the uniform can bring to it. It’s been really good, really friendly and welcoming by the community, by the people who attend,” added Chursinoff. He also noted that putting on the events is only possible due to the support of the local detachment. With an attendance of up to 50 people per event it would not be manageable for Jones and Chursinoff alone.

Some of the RCMP members have been surprised just how much they enjoy participating in Coffee with a Cop events. After all, hesitation goes both ways, and allowing oneself of be vulnerable and open to judgement is no easy feat. Expectations and previous experiences could have been a factor in hindering the success of this program, but thankfully, due to the welcoming attitude of the community members who attend and the willingness of the RCMP members to show the person behind the uniform, it’s been a success all around.

“We appreciate the community coming out to things like this, at the very least it makes us feel like we’re appreciated and liked,” said Chursinoff. “It’s been really great, I’m looking forward to seeing what goes on in the next year and if any members of the public have any ideas in terms of how we can connect, drop us a line.”

The CPO is located at Spirit Square (2026 Granite Avenue) in downtown Merritt, and can be reached at 250-378-3955 or via email at cpo@merritt.ca.