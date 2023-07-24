Police continue to search for the missing children subject of last week’s Amber Alert and their mother as tips flood in, but no new sightings of the children have been confirmed. Investigators said in an RCMP press release they have credible information to support that the parental abduction of the two children was pre-planned.

The mother and the two children were reported missing by the children’s father, their primary caregiver, after Verity Bolton (their mother) did not return them to his Lower Mainland residence following a camping trip to the Kelowna area as planned on Monday (July 17). Aurora, 8, and Joshuah, 10, were last seen in-person at Krafty Kitchen and Bar in downtown Kelowna on June 30, and on-camera in Merritt one week later.

Verity Bolton, 45, is described as a white woman standing five feet two inches tall, and weighing 119 pounds. Aurora, 8, is described as a girl standing three feet 11 inches tall, weighing 55 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. Police say her front upper tooth is chipped, and she has freckles on her face. Her brother, Joshuah, 10, is described as a boy standing four feet 10 inches tall, weighing 70 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes, with short hair in a buzz cut.

The last confirmed on-camera sighting of the children comes to police through video surveillance from a gas station in Merritt, which appears to be 7-11 on Voght Street, on July 7. Police have also confirmed they were travelling with a large travel trailer, which the group could be now be living in following a planned abduction of the children. Mounties have also have learned they are travelling with two additional males – Verity’s father, Robert Bolton, age 74, and Verity’s boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov, age 53.

In a press release, RCMP said investigators have credible information to support the parental abduction of Aurora and Joshuah was pre-planned. Police believe Verity Bolton, Robert Bolton, Abraxas Glazov have moved “off the grid” with the children, and are living in trailers somewhere in a rural area.

“The public is going to play a major role in locating Aurora and Joshuah,” stated Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer, Sergeant Tammy Lobb. “We need the public to be alive to the information and photos we have shared and to be our eyes and ears and continue to call us with any tips and possible sightings”.

Abraxas Glazov is described by police as a 53-year-old man from the Nelson, BC area. Glazov also has connections to the Deadman Valley and Vidette Lake area. He is an outdoorsman who enjoys fishing and he has a history of living “off the grid” for periods of time.

Robert Bolton is a 74-year-old man from the Chilliwack area. Bolton joined the group on June 30, 2023, when Verity Bolton met up with her father at his residence. Bolton has not returned since. The Chilliwack man has health concerns and may present as confused and/or disoriented. Mounties said in their release the circumstances around this are part of the on-going investigation.

“Our family would like to thank the RCMP for their ceaseless efforts as well as the public, who are sharing the AMBER Alert and have been calling in with tips,” said Aurora and Joshuah’s immediate family in an RCMP statement last week.

“Our entire family is devastated by recent events. We ask everyone if they could continue to be vigilant in looking for Josh and Aurora, who we miss greatly and hope they will be returned home safe very soon. Our family is respectfully asking for privacy at this time.

Investigators confirmed that the last sighting of a member of the group was Verity Bolton in Kamloops, BC, where she was spotted grocery shopping on July 15. The children and their mother were seen travelling in a blue 2012 Dodge 2500 crew cab pickup truck with the B.C. licence plate number SJ2708. While in Merritt, the truck was shown hauling a large white travel trailer. In Kamloops, the truck was seen to be hauling a shorter horse trailer, also in white.

A full timeline, as provided by Surrey RCMP, is as follows:

June 28 – Children left with Verity Bolton for planned vacation.

June 30 – Robert Bolton picked up in Chilliwack, B.C. The truck was towing a fifth wheel trailer, see attached images.

July 7 – Verity, Aurora and Joshuah attended a gas station in Merritt, B.C. The truck was towing the large travel trailer at this time. Link to July 20 afternoon release with photo of large travel trailer.

July 15 – Verity was in Kamloops, B.C. grocery shopping. The truck was pulling a horse trailer at the time. Link to release from morning of July 20.

July 18 – Surrey RCMP receive report that Aurora Bolton and Joshuah Bolton were not returned on to their father on July 17 following a scheduled visit with their mother.

July 19 – Surrey RCMP issue Amber Alert.

“We need the public to stay vigilant and call our tip line or email tips with any sightings,” added Lobb. “We know they have been using the same truck and they have been towing three different trailers, and we need the public to keep this in mind. It’s also possible the children could be spotted with either Robert Bolton, Abraxas Glazov, or their mother Verity Bolton.”

Officers believe, based on the investigation to date, that Aurora and Joshuah Bolton are in the company of Verity Bolton, Robert Bolton, and Abraxas Glazov. Frontline officers and investigators in the RCMP’s General Investigation Units throughout the Southeast District, as well as the Nelson Police Department, have been assisting Surrey RCMP in following up on tips and sightings gathered through the new tip line. Air and ground searches continue to take place throughout the search zone.

The tip line established for this case can be reached via phone at 604-599-7676, or email at surreyamberalert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.