Local music enthusiasts and food lovers are in for a treat as Jana Seale takes the stage in Merritt this week.

She will be performing some well-known songs on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m., at Merritt’s Mr. Mikes.

Seale, who is very much inspired by artists like James Taylor, Nancy Griffith and Stevie Nicks, describes her music as “chill acoustic vintage pop and folk.”

“(Just) great laid back songs from the 50s to contemporary, but heavy on 60s and 70s (music),” she said.

She got involved in the music world after she realized she didn’t want to continue working as a freelance photojournalist.

“I decided to apply as a vocal major to the Selkirk College’s music and technology program in Nelson,” she said. “At that point, I played only a few chords on guitar.”

Her debut as a musician happened around 2002, when she decided to gig on her own.

“I started busking at a liquor store in Calgary to help me get over my solo stage fright,” Seale said. “(And then) in 2006, I was hired to play solo on cruise ships, where I stayed until 2014.”

She said her stage fright didn’t stop her from doing what she loved the most, performing.

“I continued to pursue gigs because I loved the songs.”

This year, Seale has been on the road performing her gigs from town to town and she said she is excited to come to Merritt.

She hopes everyone who attends has a great experience.

“I hope people will just have a lovely evening with their best people, great food, and good music.”

When: Thursday, Nov. 9 – at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mr Mikes – 3969 Crawford Ave., Merritt.