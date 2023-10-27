It’s that time of year again to adorn your lapels with a poppy to honour those who have given their lives for our freedom.

The Royal Canadian Legion begins its poppy campaign in Merritt on Oct. 27, with Legion Branch 138 presenting Mayor Mike Goetz with the season’s first poppy on Oct. 25 at city hall.

“Quite often you choose somebody significant within the community to give the first poppy to, and that’s often the mayor,” said Merritt Legion Treasurer Dale Hamm.

All money raised is put into the Legion’s poppy fund and distributed for veterans.

“So if you have veterans that need help, whether it be for mobility issues, health issues, or perhaps are homeless and we can put them up for a month somewhere till they get back on their feet, but all the poppy funds must be used for veterans, right?”

Mayor Goetz said that Remembrance Day is a very important day to himself and his family.

“It always has been.”

Goetz said he had an uncle who lied about his age to join the Allied efforts in World War II, and liked to hear his stories ever since he was a little kid.

“I’ve only missed two Remembrance Days in my entire life. It’s very important to appreciate.”

Hamm said that she sees how much Merrittonians appreciate the day, always coming out in droves despite the small population.

Poppy boxes can be found all throughout Merritt businesses and civic buildings from now until Nov. 11.

‘Pretty much every business will have the poppy box at their front desk, restaurants, everywhere.”

Card terminals will be available at some locations for those wishing to donate using debit or credit.