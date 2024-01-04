Changes might be on the way for the city’s grants and aid program to local organizations as the city recognizes the need for a more equitable and reasonable distribution.

In a recent committee of the whole meeting, Merritt city council assembled to address possible changes surrounding the current system of awarding grants and aid to local organizations.

Council members emphasized the importance of community engagement in the decision-making process. However, concerns were raised about the potential for imbalances in the current distribution, with some organizations receiving more support than others.

At the meeting, Coun. Wendy Charney expressed the importance of supporting the communities and the businesses within Merritt, and spreading the city’s money “is much more reasonable.”

“If we lower the amount, we can spread our money out further to more organizations. And if we look at the ones that really need it within town, I think that would be much more appropriate than giving large groups $7,500,” she said.

Coun. Manuel Olguin added that the council needs to recognize the impacts in the community that the organizations have while bringing events into Merritt. However, Coun. Olguin said there needs to be changes either regarding the criteria or the deadlines.

“All the events, projects will have an impact in the community,” he said. “If we really stick to the criteria, not every organization can meet that criteria. So what are we doing? Are we doing that? (We’re) being flexible to provide that assistance because we know the positive impact it will have in the community, but at the same time so not everyone is meeting that criteria.”

Cynthia White, chief administrative officer at City of Merritt, said that the city doesn’t want to stop supporting community organizations, “but we need them to also not rely on us for that money.”

Coun. Adam Etchart reminded that usually it takes time for organizations to plan ahead, and have low membership, which is why they often rely on grants.

“Some of these people are coming to us in December with items, so that they can plan for their whole year and some of these groups have such low membership that trying to raise funds is difficult,” he said.

White reiterated what Coun. Olguin said and added that many municipalities require receipts to understand how the organizations are spending their money instead of just giving the grant.

“That is how you get them to report accurately and not just assume they can have whatever the maximum amount is,” she said. “But they actually have to go out and do that fundraising because if they already have that, they’re not going to bother fundraising.”

At the end of the discussion, the council opted that the review on grants and aid will be brought forward to the policy committee.