Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna with the warning of possible snow until Wednesday morning.

The agency said in the statement that a low pressure system will bring precipitation to the southern Interior today, Sept. 19.

“Freezing levels will lower overnight to close to 1700 metres allowing the precipitation to possibly fall as snow over Pennask Summit on Highway 97C,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada adds that snowfall amounts of two to four centimetres are a possibility near the summit by Wednesday morning.

The federal forecaster reminded drivers that the weather in the mountains can change abruptly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.