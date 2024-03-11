A prescribed burn will be conducted approximately 7.5 kilometres southwest of Merritt– Coldwater Indigenous Reserve 1.

According to the news release by the BC Wildfire Service, the BC Wildfire Service has partnered with Coldwater Indian Band and Coldwater Fire Department to conduct the fire set to start today, March 11.

The project is up to 110 hectares in size and will continue until mid-April or until the grass is too green to burn.

BC Wildfire Service states that smoke may be visible to residents of Merritt and travellers along Highway 5, south of Merritt.

“Local weather and venting conditions will impact how much of the project is completed this Spring,” the release says.

The prescribed burn in the region aims to reduce build-up of dead grass, promote the growth of traditional foods, aid in community protection through the removal of fuel in Wildland Urban Interface areas as well as to provide critical cross training opportunities for BCWS personnel and both Coldwater Indian Band and Coldwater Fire Department members.