RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen in Logan Lake heading towards the Merritt or Ashcroft area.

67-year-old John Young was visiting a friend in Logan Lake before travelling alone west on Highway 97D in what is believed to be a two-tone green 1994 Ford F250, with plate number VJ8 4O6.

Young is described as Caucasian, 6’0”, 190 lbs., with blue eyes and balding grey hair.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Young or his truck are asked to call Logan Lake RCMP at 250-523-6222.