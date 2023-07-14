The Princeton Community Arts Council has announced the return of its highly successful Copper Valley Music Festival for its second consecutive year, showcasing nine B.C. bands, musicians, and even some local Merritt talent.

The outdoor event, taking place all in downtown Princeton’s Veterans Square, will be held over three days, August 18, 19, 20, and offers attendees a variety of musical performances, artisan vendors, festival merchandise, food trucks, and a children’s activity tent.

“Throughout the years the arts council has organized a variety events, however this will be the second year of The Copper Valley Music Festival,” said the arts council in a release. “This year, with the help of BC Arts grants and contributions by local businesses, the festival has tripled from three performances to nine!”

The release noted the goal of the Princeton Community Arts Council, a non-profit run by a board of eleven volunteers, is to promote B.C. artists and provide art experiences to the residents of Princeton, as well as those visiting the quaint quaint just 90 kilometers south of Merritt.

Two Merritt-based musicians will play the festival in Robert Bertrand and Ross Fairweather, both scheduled to hit the stage and rock the crows on Sunday.

The full 2023 festival line-up is as follows:

Friday, August 18, 4 – 8 p.m.: The Wheat in the Barley, The Blueshounds

Saturday, August 19, 2:30 – 8 p.m.: Double Stop Creek, The Vineyard Dogs, The Coveralls, and The Contractors.

Sunday, Aug. 20, 2 – 6 p.m.: Henk Piket, Robert Bertrand, and Ross Fairweather

