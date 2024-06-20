Council adopts proposed terms of reference for STUWI(x) Steering Committee.

The STUWI(x) Naturalization project focuses on revitalizing the lands at the end of Pine Street which were previously inundated by flood waters.

Currently phases one – purchasing of the private properties; and phase two – removal of structures are in progress.

The third phase of the project is to create a valley-wide steering committee to talk about what naturalization could look like and the fourth phase is the actual implementation of the project.

The steering committee is budgeted for a period of 18 months. “(Representatives) are expected to meet twice a month for 18 months to steer through a project proposal, and then that project proposal will be executed after that,” said director of flood recovery and mitigation Sean Strang.

Strang estimates that phase four will be completed by the summer of 2027.

Described as a ‘first-of-kind’ restoration project, the steering committee will have representatives from the City of Merritt as well as the neighbouring bands.

“There’s not been anything in B.C. that purchases land, under a post flood scenario, and restores it to a naturalized habitat in a steering committee led by a joint commission between the City and First Nation,” said Strang. “And so what we’re doing is we’re looking to build this restoration and naturalization project together from the start.”

“We have an opportunity in the valley that, I don’t think has ever existed before, to really build something together, and I think a lot of the benefit of this is going to go far past the actual naturalization project,” said Strang.

Strang believes that cooperative projects can be beneficial to all of the Nicola Valley, citing an ice jam incident on January 29.

“Merritt almost flooded again on January 29th of this year, there was an ice jam that came down and it almost got stuck literally in this corridor,” said Strang. “Because of some the relationships that we’ve built, even though the B.C. emergency management system didn’t warn downstream communities of the ice jam, our team knew a bunch of the people… and were able to call Nooaitch and we were able to call Lower Nicola Indian Band and advise them that there was this ice jam.”

“Thankfully, nobody got flooded, but that could have very easily ended up differently,” said Strang.

“The project is designed as a collaborative effort within the valley, so it is designed for valley residents and to transcend the boundaries of actual municipal limits,” said Strang during the June 11 regular council meeting. “We felt it would be best for success of this particular steering committee if the person was on the committee because they had a specific connection or specialty to do with the river.”