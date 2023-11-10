Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement and a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway for Remembrance Day weekend.

For the region, prolonged snowfall is expected to start tonight, Nov. 10, with an accumulation of 20 to 30 centimetres by Sunday morning.

The agency said in the statement that a weather system crossing southern B.C. will produce heavy snow over a few interior highways during Remembrance Day weekend.

“Precipitation will start as snow mixed with rain tonight, then change to heavy snow Saturday morning and continue through Saturday night,” the release says. “Snow will ease Sunday morning.”

The Coquihalla Highway, between Merritt and Hope, as well as Trans-Canada Highway, between Eagle Pass to Roger Pass, and Highway 3, between Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, are expected to be affected by this weather.

“Over Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt, precipitation will start as snow mixed with rain tonight, then change to snow Saturday morning and continue through Saturday night,” the statement reads.

The federal forecaster reminded drivers that the weather in the mountains can change abruptly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.