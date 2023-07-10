The B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy announced Friday (July 7) in a press release that the province is changing regulations to make it easier to dispose of household hazardous waste that are either toxic, flammable or corrosive.

The new amendment includes items such as motor oil, residential pesticides, propane cylinders, oil-based paint and lead-acid car batteries.

George Heyman, B.C.’s minister of environment and climate change strategy, reminded in the release that people who live in the province want the ability to safely dispose their moderate-risk household waste.

“These changes will help keep potentially harmful waste out of B.C.’s environment and landfills by making it easier to dispose, collect, store and transport these products. These and other measures will also make recycling easier and more accessible for small and rural communities, as well as First Nations,” he said.

Also according to the release, the revised regulation aligns with the goals of the Extended Producer Responsibility Five-Year Action Plan to pollute less, keep waste out of landfills and make a better use of resources.

The changes also make it easier for producers to interpret and follow, as they are 100 per cent responsible for collecting and recycling the products they put on the market.

Calvin Jameson, president of the Indigenous Zero Waste Technical Advisory Group, celebrated this important milestone in meeting the needs of First Nations’ communities.

“These regulatory amendments are a step in the right direction to reducing the significant barriers small First Nation communities in B.C. experience collecting, storing and transporting moderate-risk waste,” Jameson said.

For more information on the changes, visit the B.C. government website.