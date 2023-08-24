The provincial government is investing more than $15 million in graduate scholarships over three years, including funding scholarships of nearby schools like Kamloops’ Thompson Rivers University.

The new higher B.C. Graduate Scholarship award of $17,500 represents a $2,500 increase from previous years. The province said the higher level of funding will help graduate students bear increasing costs of living and studying.

“These scholarships will help more graduate students become our province’s next generation of researchers, innovators and leaders, and the talent that employers and British Columbians rely on,” said Selina Robinson, minister of post-secondary education and future skills.

“Through the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan, we’re supporting graduate students by significantly increasing graduate scholarships, making education more affordable and more accessible and helping set people up for success in our growing economy.”

Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops received $177,500 as part of the investment, allowing the school to grant 10 graduate scholarships from the upcoming 2023/24 school year. The schools receiving the provincial funding will administer the scholarships internally.

The province said the B.C. Graduate Scholarships were first introduced in 2018 “to support students’ success and have supported graduate students to pursue their research and skills training to find solutions to pressing real-world challenges.”

Other schools receiving the funding include the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Victoria, Royal Roads University, University of Northern British Columbia, Vancouver Island University, University of the Fraser Valley, Emily Carr University of Art and Design, and British Columbia Institute of Technology.

“These scholarships reinforce how important it is to train people for current and future jobs in our rapidly growing clean economy,” said George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy. “They are also an important part of our strategy to support in-demand careers for First Nations and in all communities across B.C.”

For more information on financial supports for students, visit the StudentAidBC website.