An increase in minimum wage in BC was implemented on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The increase will see BC’s minimum wage earners get paid $15.65 per hour.

BC’s pay boost from $15.20 to $15.65 per hour is the highest of any province. This increase is part of a 2018 government commitment to support workers and their families.

“Having a fair minimum wage is a key step in helping to lift more people out of poverty, make life more affordable and build a strong economy for B.C.,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour.

“We will continue to advocate for fair wages for all workers, especially those low-income workers who have been so essential to our health and well-being during the pandemic.”

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021, British Columbia’s average annual inflation rate was calculated at 2.8%. This number was used to decide the amount of increase the minimum wage will have. Other jurisdictions are taking the same approach.

Five years of measured, predictable increases have benefited as many as 400,000 British Columbians, the majority of whom are women, immigrants or youth. In 2021, 136,000 employees in BC earned minimum wage or less.

As of June 1, a 2.8% increase will also apply to the live-in camp leader and live-in home-support worker minimum daily wages and the resident caretaker minimum monthly wage.

“Each increase to the minimum wage has taken a little pressure off me and helped me breathe a little easier,” said Rekha Chander, long-time janitor at the Brian Canfield Centre in Burnaby.

“With inflation the way it is, we’ve all been making changes to how we spend, but there are some expenses we can’t change. Getting this increase really makes a difference to me and my family, so we don’t feel like we’re falling behind.”

For more information, visit the Employment Standards Branch website: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employment-standards-advice/employment-standards

TogetherBC, B.C.’s poverty-reduction strategy: www.gov.bc.ca/togetherbc