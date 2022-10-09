The Nicola Valley Institute of Technology has been making it possible for people to access quality education in remote and rural areas. With their efforts being recognized by the Province, the government has decided to grant them funding to further enhance the institution’s initiatives, making it possible for post secondary level students to receive quality education in remote and rural areas.

On Thursday, August 25, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training Anne Kang, was at the Merritt campus of NVIT to announce that the Province of BC is investing 3.4 million dollars for NVIT to purchase and operate three additional mobile training units. There will be trailers for healthcare, technology, and general purpose.

“It is vital that we continue to invest in making post-secondary education and training accessible to all people in British Columbia,” said Kang.

“We want to make it easier for people to stay in their home communities and have access to relevant and innovative training programs that will bring hope and prosperity.”

NVIT currently serves around 30 – 35 communities every year, running different programs, including health, which is when they felt the great need for a mobile facility.

“We’ve been starting to bring our health programs to communities already but it’s been tough,” said Ken Tourand, President of NVIT. “We’ve been trying to ship old hospital beds into the community and that hasn’t been great.”

Tourand mentioned that the mobile health facility “is going to look like a hospital room,” with the tools and equipment necessary for a student’s practical experience. It will serve as a facility for the healthcare assistant program and practical nursing program.

“We’ll go in early, a lot of the work can be done at a regular classroom so we don’t need the trailer right away,” he said. “When the practical portion of that course comes, the trailer will come in and stay for about four to six weeks.”

Conversely, Tourand likens the technology trailer to a computer lab. He estimates that it will feature roughly eight to 10 computer units. NVIT’s foundation for innovation and technology certificate program is run in collaboration with First Nations Tech Council and runs for about six months.

“There’s a lot of technology challenges within First Nations communities. This will allow us to bring a computer lab in to the community so we can run our technology programs, our business programs, and things like that.”

The last trailer, the Province is investing in will be a general purpose unit. Tourand explained that the trailer will be available for healthcare, trades, and general classroom purposes.

“We can also deploy it for emergency management situations,” he added. “If we get into an issue where we need a portable office, we’ll be able to set it up and use it, so it’s very versatile.”

During her announcement, Kang mentioned that the Province of B.C. took notice of NVIT’s already existing ‘Bridging to Trades’ program, which provides students from remote and rural areas access to skills training in the trade industry.

“This program is bringing education close to home, and sometimes for the very first time, for those looking to stay in the community so that they can continue to provide for their families,” said Kang.

The investment also serves as a step towards B.C.’s efforts to answer the Truth and Reconcilliation Commission of Canada’s call to action, providing Indigenous peoples with access to quality education and training.

“We have learned over the past year, and through the pandemic, the urgent call for Indigenous people to be in every aspect of healthcare,” Kang added.

“No one is left behind out of the StrongerBC economic plan and the future ready plan.”

Upon completion, NVIT will own a total of seven trailers to be used for their programs. The three units are currently being manufactured by Integrated Trailer Design. They are expected to be delivered in September 2023.