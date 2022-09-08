Lab results, information on prescription medication, and immunization records are now just a tap away for most British Columbians, with the launch of the new Health Gateway mobile app. The Ministry of Health said in a press release that the launch of this new app is a part of its plan to make the access of health records easier for all people in B.C.

While the mobile app may be new, Health Gateway’s website has been live for years, and boasts over one million unique users. The app stays true to the website’s original use of viewing lab reports and viewing records of doctors visits, but adds security features to ensure mobile compatibility. B.C.’s Health Minister says the app is convenient and easy to use.

“More than 1.2 million people in B.C. use the Health Gateway website, and now we are making it easier and more convenient for people to securely access their health records by launching the mobile app,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“Through the app, people can quickly view information about their health at any time, helping them stay on top of their health and wellness needs.”

British Columbians who register for the Health Gateway app can use it to access and view:

prescription medications;

lab results, including blood tests and COVID-19 test results;

health visits, including the date of the visit and the provider’s name; and

immunization records, including COVID-19 proofs of vaccination, such as the BC Vaccine Card and Federal Vaccine Proof.

In addition to this initial suite of offerings, the app will be updated over time to also provide users with secure access to their diagnostic imaging reports, clinical documents, and additional details on hospital visits, alongside other planned features. The app is free to download from the Apple App Store, or Google Play for Android mobile devices. Users will need to use the BC Services Card app to register for the Health Gateway app.

“Government remains focused on making access to health records and health digital systems easier for all people in the province. The Health Gateway website continues to be available for people to access their health information,” added the Ministry of Health’s release.

Prescription medication information in the app dates back to 1995, and includes drug manufacturer, dosage, and directions for use of any medication obtained at B.C. pharmacies. Lab results for blood tests, cervix or colon cancer screenings, and other lab tests done in B.C. are also accessible. Notably, the app also offers users their immunization records, including COVID-19 vaccination history. COVID-19 test results also appear in the Health Gateway app.

To learn more about the Health Gateway app, visit the Ministry of Health’s website at: www.gov.bc.ca/healthgateway.