Local governments and First Nations that have been affected by wildfires this season are eligible to request Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA).

In a press release published this Wednesday, September 6, the provincial government announced that the financial assistance is available to help community authorities cover disaster-related losses that are not covered by insurance, such as wildfire damage to public infrastructure.

According to the release, all Indigenous communities, electoral areas and municipalities affected within 15 geographical boundaries, including Thompson-Nicola Regional District, are eligible to apply.

The B.C. government reminded in the release that those who have been affected by wildfires are encouraged to contact their insurance representative, as standard home and business insurance policies cover fire damage and additional living expenses in evacuation order cases.

Also according to the release, the provincial government has also applied to the federal government for Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA), which provides cost-sharing support for wildfires expenses, such as repairs to roads and public buildings, as well as cleanup.

“First Nations communities and local governments that have infrastructure damage as a result of the wildfires since April 29, 2023, should submit a local government DFA application as soon as possible,” the release said.

For more information, visit the B.C. government website.