The sustained heat throughout B.C. is increasing the potential for wildfires. This year alone, there have already been nearly 400 wildfires across the province with half being attributed to human-caused reasons. Thus, the Province is keeping a close eye on campers ready to penalize any violations of campfire regulations.

Between April 1, 2022, and the morning of July 28, 2022, 380 wildfires have burned more than 13,000 hectares in British Columbia.

Campfires are currently permitted within the BC Wildfire Service’s jurisdiction, but Category 2 and Category 3 open fires are prohibited throughout the province. Escaped campfires can lead to human-caused wildfires and patrols will be on site to monitor Crown land.

Anyone found violating an open burning prohibition may be issued a $1,150 violation ticket, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

People have caused 52% of those fires. Human-caused fires are completely preventable and may cause the BC Wildfire Service to divert resources away from responding to naturally occurring fires. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

It is important to check with these local authorities before lighting any fire as they may have their own burning restrictions or bylaws in place.

The BC Wildfire Service is closely monitoring these changing conditions and making necessary preparations with strategic aviation and crew placements. Of note is the potential for widespread lightning when the current weather pattern changes.

Stay informed as conditions change at bcwildfire.ca or through the BC Wildfire Service app.