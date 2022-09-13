The Province of B.C. is rolling out the new combination bivalent vaccine through its fall booster program. The new dose will act as a booster to protect people from the Omicron subvariant of the virus.

The Omicron subvariant continues to be the most common obtained by British Columbians. The new vaccine will target the original virus strain and is effective against Omicron.

Over the coming days and weeks, invitations will go out to all adults over the age of 18 and youth from 12 to 17 years who are at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.

On Sept. 1, 2022, Health Canada authorized the use of the Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for adults over the age of 18.

The timing of invitations will be based on risk and age, as long as it has been six months since the previous dose. People over the age of 60, Indigenous Peoples of all ages, people who are clinically and other vulnerable groups such as eligible health-care workers, will continue to be priority.

Children and youth, from five to 17, are also eligible for booster doses. Parents and guardians will receive invitations to book booster appointments when their children are eligible.

For information about the new COVID-19 vaccine, please visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/Health-Info-Site/Documents/COVID_briefings/COVID-19_Fall_Booster.pdf