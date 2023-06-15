The provincial government is inviting B.C. residents to complete its new anti-racism legislation public questionnaire, which will gather data on systemic racism in government programs and services that the government will be required by legislation to address.

The results of the questionnaire will guide new provincial legislation that will hold government accountable for addressing systemic racism within its own institutions, while also providing support to those already negatively impacted.

“The legislation, being co-developed with Indigenous Peoples and set to be introduced in 2024, builds on the historic Anti-Racism Data Act,” reads the release. “The act aims to identify the gaps and barriers Indigenous and racialized people face when accessing public services through voluntary data collection.”

The province said in a June 6 press release possible actions that government may be required to take to address concerns from the survey include changing laws and revising policies and programs to ensure that Indigenous and racialized people are better represented in the system.

Along with the introduction of the questionnaire, the province also announced new funding for racialized, intersectional, 2SLGBTQIA+, faith-based community organizations, and Indigenous governments looking to conduct their own engagement sessions on the proposed legislation. The funding comes in the form of new grants for eligible organizations and governments.

Successful grant recipients can receive up to $5,000 to pay for expenses, such as equipment rentals, communications materials and honorariums. Applications for community grants will be accepted until June 23, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

“The anti-racism legislation is one part of the province’s cross-government work to collaborate with Indigenous peoples and racialized communities to dismantle systemic racism and build a better, more inclusive province,” added the release.

The anti-racism questionnaire is available on the province’s website in 15 languages, and will remain open until Sepember 30, 2023. It can be found at https://feedback.engage.gov.bc.ca/379139?lang=en.

For more information on the community grants, visit www.engage.gov.bc.ca/antiracism.