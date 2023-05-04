The Provincial Health Services Authority and BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) are encouraging B.C. residents to participate in the third rendition of their annual population health survey and share their priorities for health and well-being in their communities.

The Survey on Population Experiences, Action, and Knowledge (SPEAK) asks respondents a number of questions relating to their their physical and mental health, along with their social and economic well-being. Survey results are used by public health services in the province to inform areas of priority in B.C. communities, as well as guiding planning and programing.

“We strongly encourage everyone living within Interior Health to take a few moments and complete this important health survey, ensuring your voice is heard,” said Dr. Martin Lavoie, Interior Health’s interim chief medical health officer. “Information gleaned will help guide future public health planning and programming for years to come.”

Approximately 400,000 people participated in the first COVID-19 SPEAK survey in May 2020, and approximately 200,000 participated in the second survey in April 2021. The third and current survey will be open until June 25, 2023, and is funded by the BCCDC Foundation for Public Health.

The PHSA said in a press release that previous surveys informed a number of public health decisions in B.C, including the modelling of vaccine projections, informing COVID-19 vaccine program decisions, discussions with community stakeholders to target support and initiatives to improve mental health, and modelling the impact of the pandemic and informing restart plans.

“The SPEAK survey is an essential tool in helping us better understand the health and well-being of our communities and provides an opportunity for British Columbians to have their voices heard,” said Adrian Dix, B.C’s health minister.

“By participating in the SPEAK survey, individuals can help improve the health of their communities and ensure that the Government’s policies and programs will provide better access to health care.”

Those interested in participating in the survey should visit www.bccdc.ca/SpeakSurvey to register and get started.