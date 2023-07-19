A new British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) season, the first of its kind under new independent rules, is quickly approaching, and the Merritt Herald sat down with new Head Coach and Assistant General Manager Brian Passmore to discuss his vision for the team and his experience.

Passmore was hired at the end of May, after the Cents’ board chose not to renew the contracts of his predecessor, Curtis Toneff, and former assistant head coach Sam Waterfield. Waterfield is now replaced by Connor Logan. Passmore, Logan, returning assistant coach Paul Barnes, and returning goalie coach Tyler Steel will coach an almost entirely new team in the 2023/24 season.

Q: What made you chose Merritt? Was there anything in particular about the opportunity in the Nicola Valley that made it easier?

A: Obviously I’ve seen what’s gone on the last few years, so there was a lot of questions at the start, and I think the more I was talking to the GM, Kevin Rabbitt, and the (former) President Kelly Bartch, it made sense, and they want what I wanted, which is stability. I love hockey and I feel I can do a good job in this league. With Cowichan, I learned a lot, so I know the league, and I know what it’s like to go through the hard times and want to get through it. Where they wanted that stability, that’s what attracted me. Coaching in the BCHL is a privilege, and Merritt is a little bit further from my home in Victoria, but it’s a great opportunity. I’ve been to Merritt a few times and the people are great, it’s a great community, and they deserve a good team, and that’s what I’m trying to do.

Q: Tell us a bit about your first few weeks as the new Head Coach and Assistant General Manager of the Merritt Centennials.

A: It’s been a really busy time as far as getting everything wrapped up with what players want to come back, what players we want to have back, and just looking at what we need. We need a lot of everything. There’s some big changes with the league this year, so the recruiting has never been on a broader scale. We’ve been busy recruiting, even travelling to Boston, where we did a camp, so it was good to bring some players back from that. On the other side, lots of communications going on with agents and families, lots of phone calls and Zoom calls trying to recruit the best players possible. Not only high in talent, but good character kids that want to come and play in Merritt.

Q: Is there anything about the current roster, including new and returning players, that excites you?

A: Yes there is. We’re not a team full of NCAA commits as of right now, but we’re filling it up with talented players that want those commitments. A player that really excites me right now is a player named Easton Ryan. He’s a 20-year-old, played with the Boston Junior Bruins in the NCDC last year, was a captain, and led his team in scoring. Thus far, we’re happy with what we’ve gotten recruiting wise, I think our depth is really what we’re looking at, we added some players we felt would bring us good depth. A player we really think will have a great Junior career is Trent LeDrew, right defenseman, 2005-born. He’ll be in town with us for a couple of years, and I think he’ll be a player that the fans enjoy watching. He plays the game hard and I think he’ll be a player that a lot of schools will be all over. Our goaltending tandem, two 19-year-olds, one is an import out of Boston and one is out of Pickering, Ont. They’re really solid goalies, they’re proving themselves by fighting to be number one goalies.

I’ll be honest, not a lot of players in B.C. want to come to Merritt right now. I’m trying to change that, but it’s not going to be easy, and I’m not hiding that fact because some of our players that were key players on the team last year have asked for trades, and they don’t want to be a part of this. We’re holding our ground, we’re building our roster with players that want to come and play. The players that want to move on, they’re not a priority right now for us.

Q: After a few seasons in Cowichan Valley with the Capitals, what did you take away from your time there?

A: I learned a lot. It’s who you’re dealing with in the league – you’re dealing with agents and you’re dealing with the league as far as organizing and planning – how teams are built, when you’re overcommitting, you just learn a lot of those little things. Where we are in the summer right now is a time when you’re really supposed to be planning for the season, for training camp, getting all the information out to the players. I just felt like, when I was in Cowichan, it was kind of similar to this, constantly making vast changes and lots of roster moves. We don’t want to do that, we want to bring in the right kids that want to stay with us for a couple of years and build, and not have to constantly be trading players and bringing players in and out.

Q: The Interior Division is a really tough division, is there anything from your coaching experience in other divisions that you think will help lead you to success here?

A: I think so, it’s a very tough division, and one thing we’re going to want to do is play a little bit more aggressively. We sat back a little bit too much last season, I want to be a forward checking team, I like a team that’s faster, a little bit older, and bigger. I think if you looked at last year’s stats with the league, we were the youngest team and the smallest team. We obviously want to get more skilled in many areas. I just really feel that if we have a great nucleus of kids that have leadership qualities, that will more-or-less mean having a strong team as far as being proud to be a part of the community, and that goes a long way. Lots of things to check off, but little by little, we’re building it slowly. It’s a bit of a puzzle right now, but it’s coming together quite nicely.

The Cents will begin the 2023/24 British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) season with a home game against the Powell River Kings on September 22. For more information, visit www.merrittcentennials.com.