Buckingham Palace announced on September 8, 2022, that Queen Elizabeth II had died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The news comes hours after members of the Royal Family were called to the Queen’s side due to her condition.

It was announced earlier in the day that the Queen had been placed under medical supervision, because doctors were concerned for her health. Prince Charles, who will now become King, along with his wife and new Queen Consort, Camilla, were with the Queen at Balmoral Castle when she passed. She was 96 years old, and had been serving as monarch for over 70 years following the death of her father, King George VI.

While Prince Charles became king immediately upon his mother’s death, he will be formally proclaimed king in a ceremony taking place in the coming days. At 73, he is the oldest person to accede to the throne in British history.

Flags on public buildings in Commonwealth nations, including Canada, will fly at half mast in the coming days as national days of mourning occur.