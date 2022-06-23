A Merritt man is facing a slew of criminal theft and firearm related charges, adding seven new charges to the list by fleeing from police while out on bail.

Ronald Gerald James Karlson was apprehended by Merritt Front Line Officers on June 14, after a resident called 911 to report a man smashing the canopy of a truck in the 2500 block of Coutlee Avenue. When officers approached Karlson, who matched the resident’s description of the perpetrator, a foot chase ensued.

“When our officers told Mr.Karlson he was under arrest, he fled on foot,” said Sgt. Josh Roda of the Merritt RCMP. “H??e was chased down a street and tackled, where he was restrained.”

This latest run in with police led to seven new charges for Karlson, currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing on June 21, including:

1 count mischief

1 count obstruction of a police officer

1 count possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

4 counts failing to comply with a release order

Karlson is known to the RCMP, having been released to reside in Surrey on April 29, following a different incident in Merritt. This previous incident saw Karlson charged with 15 counts, including unlawful confinement, breaking and entering, robbery, firearms theft, flight from police, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Karlson pleaded guilty to three charges on May 30, relating to the earlier incident, and was scheduled on July 25, 2022 for sentencing. Due to his arrest and fleeing from police, he now faces a breach of his bail conditions, potentially impacting his chances of bail in the future.