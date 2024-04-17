RCMP seeking public assistance in locating 33-year-old Raymond Francis Thiffault.

Thiffault is wanted by the RCMP in Merritt, Kamloops, Surrey, and Upper Fraser Valley.

The RCMP have three unendorsed and three endorsed warrants on Thiffault for theft of motor vehicle; breach of release order; possession of property obtained by crime; breaking and entering; evading police; and driving while prohibited.

Thiffault is described as a Caucasian male standing at 6’2”, weighing 243 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to RCMP, Thiffault is known to travel throughout the province committing property crime.

RCMP requests those with information on Thiffault’s whereabouts to contact IMPACT or your local police department. Sources who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.