The Merritt RCMP teamed up with local Indigenous communities and leaders to unveil a new welcome sign at the local detachment on Voght Street, in an effort to continue building and maintaining relationships between First Nations communities and the RCMP. The sign is mounted prominently near the entrance to the detachment, and was designed by Merritt’s Indigenous Policing Services (IPS) unit and a local Indigenous artist.

On Tuesday, September 20, a crowd gathered near the doors of the Merritt RCMP detachment for the unveiling ceremony of the new sign, which features the logos of all local communities etched in glass against a black background. The sign is an ongoing initiative, one of many by the Merritt RCMP’s IPS unit. Unit members said during the ceremony it was part of a RCMP-wide initiative.

“The RCMP has dedicated to doing 30 days of reconciliation, something new each day, for the month of September. So here we are for one of ours,” said Cst. Rose Grant.

“Our artist is James Fountain, he is also a Councillor at Nooaitch Indian Band.”

Fountain, in collaboration with the Merritt RCMP and local First Nations communities, designed the sign to show the inclusivity and action on reconciliation taken by the police. The sign features the word ‘welcome’ in four languages, two being local Indigenous languages, along with English and French. The Merritt RCMP said it is dedicated to equally and fairly serving all communities, as police’s relationship with Indigenous communities in Canada have been ignored by Canada’s RCMP in the past.

“Our Indigenous Policing Services unit put a lot of work into having this sign designed,” said Sgt. Josh Roda, Merritt RCMP.

“It incorporates all the communities in the Nicola Valley. We want to be inclusive of everyone, and I hope that this is a step towards reconciliation.”

Representatives from a number of local First Nations communities were present, along with City of Merritt, TNRD, and RCMP representatives. The ceremony began and ended with traditional hand drumming, and a song by local artist Willard Wallace. Several elected officials commented on the unveiling being a step in the right direction, including City of Merritt Mayor, Linda Brown.

Upper Nicola Band Chief Harvey McLeod commented that the divide between Indigenous communities and the RCMP is beginning to close, citing previous years having an “us versus them” feeling. Those in attendance agreed that the sign and its unveiling was part of a very much ongoing process of reconciliation.

“We’re building the bridge between our protectors that serve the communities, and this is a very good stepping stone. This unveiling is a good reflection of what we’re trying to do between Indigenous communities, non-Indigenous communities, and the RCMP,” said Lower Nicola Indian Band Chief Stuart Jackson.

For more information on the Merritt RCMP’s Indigenous Policing Services unit, visit the detachment’s website at www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/detach/en/d/187.