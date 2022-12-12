A suspect was taken into custody after stealing a running vehicle with children on board.

On December 9, 2022, shortly before 3:00pm, Merritt Front line officers were alerted to a stolen motor vehicle from a Merritt elementary school. The vehicle had been left running with two children in the back seat, while the parent went to pick up another child from the school.

A suspect saw a moment of opportunity and stole the vehicle while it was left running. Within minutes police located the stolen vehicle and took the suspect into custody without incident. The children were unharmed and returned to their parent.

The suspect involved was known to police and released on an undertaking with strict conditions.

“We recognize this incident has been very traumatic for all involved and our local school where it occurred”, says Sgt. Josh Roda. “We no longer live in a day and age where we can leave our vehicles running and expect them to be there when we come back. We want to use this as a reminder to encourage parents never leave your vehicles running if you’re not in them. If you are picking up a child from school, please bring all your children with you, shut your vehicle off and lock it.”