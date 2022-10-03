The Merritt RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen near Merritt.

Jaqueline McDermott was reported missing on Saturday, October 1. She was last seen by her family on Thursday, September 29. It was discovered that McDermott had planned to attend a yoga retreat near Merritt on Friday, September 30. Her vehicle was found, broken down along Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake. Witnesses recall seeing the woman around her vehicle.

McDermott is a 22-year old caucasian woman, standing at 5’5 ft. and weighing in at 111 lbs. She has curly blonde hair, a fair complexion, and a medium build. She also has a nose piercing.

Please contact the Merritt RCMP at (250) 378-4262 if you have any information to McDermott’s whereabouts.