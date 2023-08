Mounties need your help in locating a missing person.

In a news release, Merritt RCMP said 51-year-old Todd Bradley Boekenkruger has not been seen since last Friday, August 25.

Boekenkruger is described as a white man with white/blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5’10’’ tall and weighs 177 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Todd Bradley Boekenkruger is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.