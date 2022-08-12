The Kamloops RCMP is seeking public assistance in finding a missing woman who was last seen in Merritt on August 4. Prior to being spotted in Merritt, 29 year old Jayde-Lyne Heard was seen entering a motorhome on Seymour Street in Kamloops.

Heard was reported missing on August 9, 2022, after she had not been heard from in days. Heard is described as:

– 29 years old

– Female

– 5’8

– 135lbs

– Long reddish hair

– Upper right arm tattoo (no description)

“Jayde-Lyne has not checked in with her contacts for more than a week now and they, along with police, are concerned for her wellbeing,” said Corporal Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

She may be associated with a white 1976 Frontier motorhome, with BC license plate NS3 45F. Those with information on where Heard may be are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000, and reference file 2022-27701.