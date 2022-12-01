The Light-Up Parade is a staple of Country Christmas Week, and over 40 floats registered for its triumphant return last Friday. As part of the program floats were recognized for the following categories:

Best overall:

Norgaards Ready Mix

Most original:

Carrie Ware & Company

Most Enthusiastic:

Merritt Fire Department and Santa

Best Lights:

City of Merritt

Best Community Club:

Nicola Valley Rodeo Association & Grasslands 4H Club

Best Service Club/Not for Profit:

Royal Canadian Legion

Best youth group/ team/organization or school:

Tumbleweed Play School Society

Best Government Agency:

Ministry of Forests, Lands & Natural Resources

Best Small Business:

Vicky’s Petal and Plants

Best Large Business:

Reliable Towing

<br />

2022 Country Christmas Parade by Izaiah Reyes and Marius Auer