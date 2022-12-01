The Light-Up Parade is a staple of Country Christmas Week, and over 40 floats registered for its triumphant return last Friday. As part of the program floats were recognized for the following categories:
Best overall:
Norgaards Ready Mix
Most original:
Carrie Ware & Company
Most Enthusiastic:
Merritt Fire Department and Santa
Best Lights:
City of Merritt
Best Community Club:
Nicola Valley Rodeo Association & Grasslands 4H Club
Best Service Club/Not for Profit:
Royal Canadian Legion
Best youth group/ team/organization or school:
Tumbleweed Play School Society
Best Government Agency:
Ministry of Forests, Lands & Natural Resources
Best Small Business:
Vicky’s Petal and Plants
Best Large Business:
Reliable Towing
2022 Country Christmas Parade by Izaiah Reyes and Marius Auer