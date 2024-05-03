Merritt Moms & Families providing beading kits for Red Dress Day.

The red dress symbolizes solidarity for murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirited peoples (MMIWG2S.)

A part of the Conayt Friendship Society, Merritt Moms & Families (MM&F) got the idea to make the red dress kits from a participant during a biannual program planning meeting.

According to family development coordinator Rhonda Munro, approximately 16 kits are in circulation this year and over 100 in the last five years.

MM&F consulted elders to demonstrate traditional beading. “(The) traditional significance is that it brings out the regalia or the outfits that they’re wearing,” said Munro. “We still have some willow beads that was used before we actually got these ones, contemporaries, so they did use different kinds of seeds back in the day, same as our porcupine quills, that was part of the beads that they used.”

“(Traditional beading) takes a lot of positive energy,” said Munro. “You have to have some good energy, good thoughts, and it’s really comforting, really relaxing that I find from the participants, they seem to be calm.”

Jessica Cressey had not beaded since she was 11 years old but entered a red dress beading contest during a mother’s support group with MM&F.