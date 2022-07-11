Although bikes are mostly used for recreational purposes, did you know that in Merritt you could have it registered as a transportation vehicle?

On June 2, during the GoByBike week, when the city was promoting the use of bicycles for day-to-day commute, the Merritt Community Policing Office set up a coffee stop in Spirit Square for cyclists both to give them a break and to educate them on commuter cycling.

“It’s important for us to be a part of this event because there are a lot of components when it comes to using your bike,” said Community Policing Coordinator, Marlene Jones.

“We see a lot of people in the community using their bikes and there’s always a great advantage to having more knowledge and understanding the rules of the road.”

Jones also shared the idea of registering vehicles with the city if it is used as a daily driver.

“In the event of a theft, registering your bike increases the likelihood of you getting your bike back,” she explained.

“We want to get people who use their bikes to take a bit of extra time, understand the rules of the road, and learn more about bike safety and security.”

To learn more about how to register a bike, please contact the Community Policing Office at (250) 378-3955.