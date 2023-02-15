The Merritt Mixed Slo-Pitch League recently opened registration for its upcoming season. The league is inviting new players and teams to come join and play once a week throughout the spring and summer time.

The league is an adult coed league which runs for 13 weeks, usually from April to mid-July.Lisa DeWinter-Garcia has helped run the league for 12 years, with the help of Chris Heppner, who has 15 years of involvement with the league himself.

“I believe men’s league may have started first. I remember my dad telling me he played in the early 80’s possibly sooner,” said DeWinter-Garcia about the history of the league. “I couldn’t speak to the exact reason for having it, but all levels of ball were being played like, fast pitch and hard ball. When slo-pitch came in, I can only speculate that folks wanted the same thing we want today: community coming together, competition, bragging rights, and some great parties.”

Last year the league hosted 17 teams, who played once a week at Central Park. For their year-end tournament, the league had 13 teams join with Detox winning first place in the A division while Brew Jays placed first in the B division.

“I am looking forward to our ball community coming together, having some drinks and playing some good old fashion slo-pitch,” said DeWinter-Garcia. “It is always nice to see the next generation getting out on the fields too.”

DeWinter-Garcia believes that slo-pitch is a sport for all ages. She remembers getting into the sport when she was younger, being introduced to pitching by Opie Oppenheim. Now, she continues to see the youth take part in the league annually.

“So many of our league players over the years were playing because their grandparents, parents and/or relatives played at one point,” she explained. “For those new to slo-pitch, I believe we have created an amazing co-ed league that promotes fun for all playing levels.”The Merritt Mixed Slo-Pitch League will have it’s registrations open until March 30. Deadline for registration fees and SPN registration is on April 5. The league will also hold its annual general meeting on February 23 with the location to be determined. For more information, please email merrittmixedslopitch@gmail.com or call (250) 315-3127.