Nicola Valley Indigenous bands and nearby residents will gather this upcoming weekend to pay tribute to veterans and fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day.

On Nov. 11, the Remembrance Day ceremony is scheduled to take place at the newest Nicola Valley First Nations Veterans monument, located near to the Scw’exmx Anglican Parish in Shulus. It is expected to draw quite a crowd who wish to honour Indigenous men and women who have served the country.

Veteran Richard Jackson Jr., said he is very honoured to be part of the process to bring back the history of Indigenous veterans of the region.

“The history of the ones (from Nicola Valley) that were in the First World War, Second World War, Vietnam (War), Korea (War), all the names are on the monument,” he said. “It’s an honour to recognize what the veterans have done, Indigenous veterans too.”

He said the annual ceremony is a nice reminder and recognition of those who fought in past wars.

“That’s what we do as First Nations Peoples, we recognize the people that gave the supreme sacrifice,” Jackson Jr. added.

The Remembrance Day ceremony will begin with a traditional Indigenous hand drumming ceremony, conducted by local elders to purify the space and create a sense of unity and reverence. Following the ceremony, participants will be able to gather for a big feast.

“It doesn’t get any better than that,” Jackson Jr. said with a smile on his face. “We’re gonna be marching from the fire department to the (veteran’s) monument.”

When: Saturday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m.

Where: Shulus’ Anglican Church – 2158 Neale Rd., Shulus, B.C.